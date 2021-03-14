India vs England 2nd T20I, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch and weather report

England's strength was on full display at Ahmedabad in the first t20I, as they defeated India without breaking much sweat. Jofra Archer and his bowling contingent restricted India to only 124.

Jason Roy's fireworks made the job easy and they now have a 1-0 lead. As for India, they need to pull up their socks, as if England manage to win this game as well, they will be just one step away from a series win.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue - Narendra Modi Stadium - on March 14.

India vs England Ahmedabad weather forecast

It will be a pretty hot day in Ahmedabad with the maximum temperature around 38 degrees Celsius. During the match time, it will drop down to 35 °C. There is no chance of precipitation.

India vs England Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

From what all saw in the first T20I, more specifically from England's innings, the pitch is decent enough to bat on. Bowlers will also get help if they hit the right line and length.