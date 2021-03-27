'My phone is on, he can give me a ring,' Jonny Bairstow criticises Sunil Gavaskar over his 'uninterested' comment

England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow was taken aback when he got to know that former India batsman termed him "uninterested" during the four-match Test series against India where he scored a total of 28 runs in four innings he played. Bairstow, who has been on destruction mode in the ongoing ODI series has had a rough patch in the Tests and the T20Is, however, has turned it around in his most favored format as he has scored 94 and 124 in the two games.

When he was asked about the same after the 2nd ODI against India, Bairstow said that he had no idea that Gavaskar had indeed said this. "First of all, no, I hadn’t heard that and secondly, I am interested as to how opinion can have been made especially when there has been no correspondence and communication between myself and him.

“So, he is more than welcome to give me a ring and I will speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket. As I said, my phone is on. If he wants, he can call or message me,” he added.

Bairstow had a poor run in the four innings he played in the two Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he returned with scores of 0, 0, 28 and 0, which dictated Gavaskar claiming that he looked "uninterested in Tests".

However, as soon as the colour of the ball and the jersey changed, it seemed as if someone else was playing in Bairstow's body as he has become the chief troublemaker for the home side as his 124-run innings in the second game helped England win the game by six wickets and level the series 1-1, going into the decider on Sunday.