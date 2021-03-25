India vs England 2nd ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and all you need to know

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England 2nd ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and all you need to know

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after winning the first game in Pune by 66 runs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 11:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A confident India will take on a depleted England side in the second match of the ODI series after winning the first one in style. On the back of an excellent comeback from their bowlers, India bowled out England for just 251 after they were 135/0 in 14.1 overs. India took all the 10 wickets for just 116 runs to bowl out the visitors.

While England will be without the services of their regular captain Eoin Morgan after he sustained a split webbing and batsman Sam Billings, who had sprained his left collar bone.

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI match start? 

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

The venue of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.  

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI match live?    

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match? 

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE