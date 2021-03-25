India vs England 2nd ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and all you need to know

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after winning the first game in Pune by 66 runs.

A confident India will take on a depleted England side in the second match of the ODI series after winning the first one in style. On the back of an excellent comeback from their bowlers, India bowled out England for just 251 after they were 135/0 in 14.1 overs. India took all the 10 wickets for just 116 runs to bowl out the visitors.

While England will be without the services of their regular captain Eoin Morgan after he sustained a split webbing and batsman Sam Billings, who had sprained his left collar bone.

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

The venue of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI match live?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood