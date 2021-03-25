India vs England 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at MCA International Stadium, Pune

India finally broke the jinx of losing the first match of a new series as they beat England comprehensively by 66 runs in the first of the three-match ODI series. It was a come-from-behind victory for the hosts as they bowled out England for just 251 after they were 135/0 in 14.1 overs. India took all the 10 wickets for just 116 runs to bowl out the visitors.

While England will be without the services of their regular captain Eoin Morgan after he sustained a split webbing and batsman Sam Billings, who had sprained his left collar bone.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 2nd ODI in Pune 2021

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England 2nd ODI

India vs England 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli

All-rounder: Krunal Pandya, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England 2nd ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler(vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Ben Stokes(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid, Prasidh Krishna

India vs England 2nd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 1.30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, March 26.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.

