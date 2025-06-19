IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India is set to face England in the opening Test match at Headingley on June 20. This event will also signify the beginning of the World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

A lot is on the line when Shubman Gill's Team India faces England in the first Test match at Headingley on June 20. This match will also signify the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for both sides. It will be the first Test match after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while England will also have to manage without James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Gill's initial challenge will be to withstand the English onslaught. However, in recent years, many English pitches have become more conducive to batting, which could be advantageous for the Indian batting lineup.

Gill's Test experience is still in its infancy, and he will face pressure to perform in his first role as captain. KL Rahul, alongside Gill, will spearhead the batting order, while Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur are poised to play crucial roles.

For England, Chris Woakes has made a return to the playing XI, and he will be seeking a new challenge alongside Josh Tongue, who has previously posed problems for India. Ollie Pope and Joe Root will embrace the English challenge, with the latter holding an impressive record against the Indian team.

Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather.com, Leeds will have a warm day with a cloudy sky. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius, and there is just a five percent possibility of rain getting in the way. The weather would be ideal for a full day of play, and the day would primarily be clear.

Live Streaming Details

The live broadcast of the India vs England Test match will be shown on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be accessible via the JioHotstar app and website. The match is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell

