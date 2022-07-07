India vs England 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton?

India vs England

Rohit Sharma-led India will be squaring off against Jos Buttler-led England in a three-match T20I series which will begin on the 7th of July. After Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, Jos Buttler has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan have been in fine touch and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their series against India.

India is coming off a 2-0 T20I series win against Ireland while England lost their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-2.

They recently toured the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Dutch side. They will be riding with confidence after that win. India, on the other hand, will be a bit disappointed with their performance in the fifth and last Test. Rohit Sharma returns to the setup after missing the Test due to Covid-19.

India vs England 1st T20I weather forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Southampton is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.