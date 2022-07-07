Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India vs England 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton?

Know all about the pitch conditions and weather report for the 1st T20I game between India-England which will be played in Southampton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

India vs England 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton?
India vs England

Rohit Sharma-led India will be squaring off against Jos Buttler-led England in a three-match T20I series which will begin on the 7th of July. After Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, Jos Buttler has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

READ: Virat Kohli's T20I future could be decided by limited-overs series vs England: Reports

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan have been in fine touch and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their series against India.

India is coming off a 2-0 T20I series win against Ireland while England lost their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-2. 

They recently toured the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Dutch side. They will be riding with confidence after that win. India, on the other hand, will be a bit disappointed with their performance in the fifth and last Test. Rohit Sharma returns to the setup after missing the Test due to Covid-19.

India vs England 1st T20I weather forecast 

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Southampton is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.
 

India vs England 1st T20I  pitch report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is good for batting. The quicks may get some lateral movement off the surface but once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely. Overall, a good surface to bat on and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.