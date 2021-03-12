India vs England, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli goes for a duck, India lose three wickets inside powerplay

Skipper Virat Kohli got out for a five-ball duck as India lost their third wicket after being sent into bat first. India after being sent in to bat first didn't have a great start to their innings as they lost the wicket of opener KL Rahul in the second over as India were reduced to 2-1.

Rahul, while trying to drive a Jofra archer delivery could only get an inside edge onto the stumps. In the next over, on Adil Rashid's shorter delivery, Kohli went on the backfoot and tried to go over the mid-off fielder but could only get as far as into his hands.

If this wasn't enough, India lost the second opener, Shikhar Dhawan, in the fifth over of the innings. Mark Wood's short of a good delivery crashed into his stumps as he attempted a failed pull shot. India were reduced to 20/3 within the powerplay itself.

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first.