India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming and telecast: When and where to watch match on TV and online

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the India vs England 1st T20I, including live streaming, TV telecast details, match timing, venue and where to watch the game live.

After facing a humiliating loss against Ireland, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India are set to face England in a 5-match T20I series, starting July 1. The first match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. All eyes will be on India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was expected to make his debut against Ireland last month but was not included in any of the two games, which the Men in Blue lost due to poor batting performance.

It is highly expected that the 15-year-old will be picked in the first T20I game against England on Wednesday, and fans are awaiting Sooryavanshi's international debut. Ahead of the match, take a look at some of the important details like where and when you can watch the game in India on TV and online.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: When and where to watch?

The first India vs England T20I match will begin at 5:30 PM (local time) and at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 1. The live telecast of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I can be watched on TV on the Star Sports network. For online users, the match can be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs ENG: Squads

England - Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Jordan Cox (WK), Phil Salt (WK), Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakaravarthy.