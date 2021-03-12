'Highlight of the match': Twitterati has a say on Sundar getting miffed with Bairstow after a missed chance

The tempers got flared in the latter stages of the first T20 international between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar lost his cool at England batsman Jonny Bairstow after he missed a catching opportunity due to the latter coming in his way.

On the last ball of the 14th over, Dawid Malan chipped a Sundar delivery towards the bowler in the air. The ball's trajectory, however, was towards the non-striker. As Sundar, tried to go towards the ball to grab it keeping his eyes on the ball, he didn't realise he was going to crash into Bairstow.

As he missed the ball because of the batsman coming in his way, the ball hit Bairstow on his helmet. The moment the catching opportunity went down, Sundar was frustrated and angry as he gave a stare to Bairstow, which miffed the English batsman and both got into a verbal. After which the umpire had to intervene.

The users on Twitter didn't like Sundar's reaction as according to them there was no fault of Bairstow as he was standing at the non-striker's end.

Here are some of the reactions from the incident in the match which England won by eight wickets:

sundar staring into bairstow's eyes highlight of the match March 12, 2021

Bairstow did nothing wrong there Sundar just vibing — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) March 12, 2021

So this is what they were fighting upon. Sundar alleged Bairstow of obstructing the field while he was going for the catch #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/lPKbIvw5Rj — Yash (@CricFreakYash) March 12, 2021

That was completely unintentional from Bairstow lol from where did Washington Sundar get this sudden inflated ego after one decent series in India?!!? — Nawaz. (@BlueNawaz) March 12, 2021

Washington Sundar's dad when he meets Jonny Bairstow next:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4wCkzH6oIw — SBOTOP India (@sbotopin) March 12, 2021