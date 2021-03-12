Trending#

'Highlight of the match': Twitterati has a say on Sundar getting miffed with Bairstow after a missed chance

The off-spinner was angry at Jonny Bairstow after he missed a caught and bowled chance when the batsman came in his way


Jonny Bairstow and Washington Sundar were involved in a scuffle during the first T20I

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 12:01 AM IST

The tempers got flared in the latter stages of the first T20 international between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar lost his cool at England batsman Jonny Bairstow after he missed a catching opportunity due to the latter coming in his way.

On the last ball of the 14th over, Dawid Malan chipped a Sundar delivery towards the bowler in the air. The ball's trajectory, however, was towards the non-striker. As Sundar, tried to go towards the ball to grab it keeping his eyes on the ball, he didn't realise he was going to crash into Bairstow.

As he missed the ball because of the batsman coming in his way, the ball hit Bairstow on his helmet. The moment the catching opportunity went down, Sundar was frustrated and angry as he gave a stare to Bairstow, which miffed the English batsman and both got into a verbal. After which the umpire had to intervene.

The users on Twitter didn't like Sundar's reaction as according to them there was no fault of Bairstow as he was standing at the non-striker's end.

