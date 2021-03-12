'Greatest shot ever played': Twitterati goes berserk as Rishabh Pant plays reverse sweep off Jofra Archer

Rishabh Pant's outrageous courage was on display again as he hit England pacer Jofra Archer for a six over the third man region with a reverse sweep. This is not the first time Rishabh has done in his career, but it's not the first time he has done in this England series as he played a similar shot in the Test series against one of the modern greats James Anderson.

On the penultimate delivery of the fourth over of the innings, Pant changed his hands' position moved across the stumps and hit the 140 km/hr delivery of Archer for a six. And, like Anderson, Archer was surprised and amused at the same time.

India were in trouble as they lost the first two wickets inside three overs, losing wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then stabilised the innings and helped their team rebuild. However, Pant got out soon after for 21, but the viewers and the cricketers couldn't help but shower praises on Pant for his outstandingly insane shot.

Also read India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli 72 runs away from becoming sole entrant in THIS elite club

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen were the first ones to heap praises on the 23-year old, while the latter termed it as 'Greatest shot ever played in the cricket'. The users too couldn't contain their excitement and laus the batsman' courage for even attempting that shot.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don’t know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 12, 2021

Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant has reverse swatted James Anderson (Test) and Jofra Archer (T20I) in full-tilt. Unbelievable. Incredible. Insane!#INDvENG — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 12, 2021