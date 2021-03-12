India vs England 1st T20I: England win the toss and opt to bowl first, Rohit Sharma sits out

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first T20I of the five-match series against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, on the other hand, surprised everyone by choosing Shikhar Dhawan as the opener alongside KL Rahul, one day after announcing Rohit and Rahul will be the first-choice openers in T20Is.

Skipper Virat Kohli said that Rohit has been rested for a couple of games, which meant a golden opportunity for the left-hander, Shikhar Dhawan, to put his hand up in the shortest format. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also made comebacks to the T20I side after a long time.

England, on the other hand, made just one change from their previous encounter in December against South Africa as they brought in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood