India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India take on England in the first of the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7 PM.
India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: After India took control over the Test series and earned themselves a spot in the World Test Championship, the Men in Blue will now take on England in the first of the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The hosts had a terrific 3-1 win in the recently concluded Test series and will be looking to carry on the same momentum in the short format of the game.
However, being the current No. 1 T20 team in the world, the English side would be eager to exact revenge of the humiliation they faced at the very same venue.
Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 1st T20I match Ahmedabad 2021
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England 1st T20I
India vs England 1st T20I My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan
All-rounder: Axar Patel, Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Adil Rashid
IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran/Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer
India vs England 3rd Test My Dream11 Playing XI
KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Adil Rashid
India vs England 1st T20I Match Details
The match begins at 7.00 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Friday, March 12.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
