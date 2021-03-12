India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: After India took control over the Test series and earned themselves a spot in the World Test Championship, the Men in Blue will now take on England in the first of the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts had a terrific 3-1 win in the recently concluded Test series and will be looking to carry on the same momentum in the short format of the game.

However, being the current No. 1 T20 team in the world, the English side would be eager to exact revenge of the humiliation they faced at the very same venue.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 1st T20I match Ahmedabad 2021

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran/Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer

KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Adil Rashid

India vs England 1st T20I Match Details

The match begins at 7.00 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Friday, March 12.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

