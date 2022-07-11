India vs England 1st ODI: Will rain play spoilsport at the Kennington Oval, London?

India vs England Pitch and Weather Report

England are coming into this series after winning against India in the third T20 match. However, they lost the three-match T20 series by 2-1 as India had already won the first two T20I’s.

READ: IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in London

England went on to put up 215 runs with a loss of seven wickets asserting a strong finish. The men in blue struggled to get off to a decent start as they lost their main man Rishabh Pant for cheap. India fell short and nd won the third T20 match by 17 runs on Sunday.

The maiden series didn’t go well for the newly crowned captain Jos Buttler. Eoin Morgan’s successor will not only try to record his first series win on home soil but also get back to his form with the bat.

The Indian team will also welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami to the squad. Both the veterans are likely to make it to the playing 11.

India vs England 1st ODI weather forecast

The maximum temperature in London on Tuesday will be 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 19°C. Cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day.

India vs England 1st ODI pitch report