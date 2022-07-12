India vs England 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first, Virat Kohli misses out due to injury

India vs England 1st ODI toss update

In the 1st ODI game between India-England which will be played at the Kennington Oval cricket stadium, London, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking during the toss the Indian skipper updated about the injury of Virat Kohli and informed that the former Indian skipper will be missing this game.

Rohit Sharm said, " We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3.

Here's a look at the playing XI of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley