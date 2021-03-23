Nervous 90s 2.0! After Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow too misses century marginally

It seemed as if only two things were taking place in the first ODI between India and England, injuries and batsmen getting out in 90s scores. After Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, who missed his century by just two runs, another batsman, this time of England missed his century.

Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow got off to a blazing start, smoked the ball towards every nook and corner of the ground and deflated the Indian bowling attack to an extent, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to look around as to whom to give the ball to as apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, every single bowler was going the distance.

Jason Roy played his second fiddle as Bairstow looked to take apart every bowler from the outset. The duo helped England race to 89/0 in the first 10 overs and almost took the game away from India. If that wasn't enough, Bairstow kept going even after the powerplay.

Bairstow's counterattack included six fours and seven sixes as he looked set for a big score. Even then his partner departed at 135/1 in the 15th over, it had no effect on Bairstow as he kept going hell for leather. However, his dream run came to an unfortunate end owing to India's unofficial partnership-breaker Shradul Thakur. Bairstow slammed a short delivery from Thakur, but couldn't get the required distance as he hit straight into the hands of the fielder.