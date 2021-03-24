'Lord Shardul Thakur' trends on Twitter after pacer takes two wickets in an over for third time in a row

Shardul Thakur has been having a dream run as far as international cricket is concerned. He bowls tough overs, gives you wickets, comes late in the batting order, gives you runs and does everything and more whatever the team needs from him. In the last three games now, he has made a happy habit of breaking partnerships, taking at least two wickets in one over, changing the course of the match and more often than not prove to be the game-changer for his side.

In the first ODI against England, the 29-year old was at it again as provided his team with huge wickets and turned the game on its head. England were running away with the game riding on opener Jonny Bairstow's explosive innings. Even though debutant Prasidh Krishna provided a couple of breakthroughs after the whirlwind opening stand getting rid of Jason Roy and all-rounder Ben Stokes, it was Thakur, who broke open the game getting three of England's huge wickets.

He accounted for the wicket for Bairstow first, removing him for 94. It was a huge wicket considering the game situation as it was the only way India could come back in the game and it followed. One brought two, two brought three. After getting Bairstow, he got England skipper Eoin Morgan caught behind on an attempted pull shot, if that wasn't enough wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler too went in the same over three balls later after failing to negotiate the incoming delivery.

It wasn't, however, the first time for Thakur as he took two wickets in one over in the third straight game. In the last two T20I too, Thakur's spell became proved to be the turning point as in the penultimate game of the five-match T20I series he took two wickets in two balls of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes and in the final game, he removed Bairstow and dangerous Dawid Malan in the same over to help India come storming back into the game.

Thakur, who has become fan-favourite since his 67-run knock in the Brisbane Test against Australia was on Twitterati's applause radar again on Tuesday. Starting with former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, users on Twitter flooded hilarious memes with the name 'Lord Shardul Thakur' terming the pacer as the crisis man for Team India as whenever they need a breakthrough, he gets the ball and provides the team with a much-needed breakthrough.

Here are some of the reactions:

