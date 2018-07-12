India vs England 1st ODI: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

All you need to know about India vs England 1st ODI.

India will eye another dominant performance as they take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. India will be keep to perform well in series that is being dubbed as a 'dry run' ahead of the World Cup next year.

The series may also enable Indian team management to mix and match the various combinations, keeping World Cup in mind.

India v/s England, 1st ODI - Live Updates

India are on a high after an impressive Twenty20 series win. However, England, the top ranked ODI team in world cricket, come into the series having crushed a below-par Australia 6-0 in their last bilateral engagement.





For England, the series against Australia was a real morale booster where the team scored a world record total 481 in one of the ODIs.

India v/s England 1st ODI: Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan , Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

India v/s England 1st ODI: When and where to watch

When is India v/s England 1st ODI cricket match?

The India v/s England 1st ODI International cricket match will take place on July 12, 2018.

Where is India v/s England 1st ODI cricket match?

The India v/s England 1st ODI cricket match will be played at Trent Bridge.

What time does the India v/s England 1st ODI cricket match begin (time in IST)?

The England v/s India 1st ODI match begins at 5.00 pm IST (1700 hrs).

Where to watch India v/s England 1st ODI live on TV?

The India v/s England 1st ODI International cricket match will be shown on the Sony Network. The India v/s England 1st ODI TV channels are are Sony Six, Sony Six HD for English commentary and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD for Hindi Commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of the England vs India, 1st ODI match?

The England vs India, 1st ODI International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on dnaindia.com