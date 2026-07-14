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India vs England 1st ODI: Live streaming, match details, predicted Playing XI for Edgbaston clash

After an embarrassing T20I series defeat, Team India's focus now shift to the 50-over format as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return for the opening ODI against England.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

India vs England 1st ODI: Live streaming, match details, predicted Playing XI for Edgbaston clash
India and England to lock horns at Edgbaston in first ODI of the 3-match series. (AI-Generated)
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After losing the 5-match T20I series, the Men in Blue are set to lock horns with the Three Lions in the first One Day International (ODI) of the 3-match series, starting Wednesday, July 14 at Edgbaston. Indian cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the game as it will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the international circuit. However, the final Playing XI will be announced by Indian skipper Shubman Gill at the time of the Toss. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already announced its Playing XI for the game one day before the start of the match.

 

Ahead of the crucial match, let us take a look at some of the important details such as live streaming, match venue, and timings, along with the predicted PlayingXI for both sides.

 

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Live streaming and TV, match timings, venue

 

The first ODI between India and England will commence at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 17. The Toss will take place at 3 PM IST. It is scheduled to be played at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match can be watched on TV on the Sony Sports network channel and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

 

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

 

England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, and Adil Rashid.

 

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