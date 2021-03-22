India vs England 1st ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and other details

After a pulsating T20I series in Ahmedabad, the action shifts to Pune for three ODIs between India and England. The hosts have 2 of the three formats and will look to repeat the trick in the ODIs as well.

Virat Kohli’s men are currently sitting on the No. 2 spot while the English side leads the chart. With the three-match series in Pune, beginning March 23, it will be exciting to watch the top two sides in the world clash.

While Kohli and Co would like to continue their winning streak in the series, Eoin Morgan-led Three Lions would want to clinch at least the ODI title as their ICC Rankings will be at stake.

Here are all the details from India vs England 1st ODI

When will India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

The venue of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match live?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhubaneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan