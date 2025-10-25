FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?

Bihar elections 2025: BOLD promises by Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed nominations from Mahua, 'Cricket stadium will be built in constituency,...India-Pakistan match...'

Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death

Donald Trump's BIG plan to ramp up pressure on Russia; to impose new sanctions to hit key sectors

Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’

Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah's sweeping jibe at Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says, 'If Lalu-Rabri...'

BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs...

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar admits 'I have lost my father'

Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'

Satish Shah death: When Rajesh Kumar talked about being 'bullied' by late actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?

The India Women’s cricket team comes into this match with impressive momentum, having secured victories in three out of their last five completed ODIs. In contrast, the Bangladesh Women’s team has faced challenges during the tournament, managing to achieve only one win in their last five outings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Women’s cricket team is set to face off against Bangladesh Women in the 28th match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, taking place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. Having already secured a spot in the semi-finals, India aims to conclude the group stage on a positive note. The tournament has been a mix of highs and lows for India. They began with impressive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but then faced three straight losses to South Africa, Australia, and England.

Nevertheless, the Women in Blue made a strong comeback in their crucial match against Bangladesh, winning by 53 runs through the DLS method, which solidified their position in the semi-finals as the fourth team. Regardless of the outcome against Bangladesh, India is set to finish fourth in the standings and is expected to meet either Australia or South Africa in the first semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has faced challenges throughout the tournament, securing only one win in six matches. Despite having some closely contested games, they have struggled to clinch victories. With nothing to lose, Nigar Sultana’s squad will aim to deliver a strong performance and disrupt India’s plans in their final group-stage match.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh take place? 

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025, from 3:00 P.M (IST) onwards. 

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh in India? 

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Also read| After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi's IGI Terminal 2 gets a smart makeover! Self-baggage drop, DigiYatra, and more: Check new features
Delhi's IGI Terminal 2 gets a smart makeover! Self-baggage drop, DigiYatra
'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?
Did Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?
Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,
Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters
Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'
Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' I
LIC issues BIG statement on allegations of benefiting Gautam Adani's group: 'Investment decisions are...'
LIC's BIG statement on allegations of benefiting Gautam Adani's group
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE