India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?

The India Women’s cricket team comes into this match with impressive momentum, having secured victories in three out of their last five completed ODIs. In contrast, the Bangladesh Women’s team has faced challenges during the tournament, managing to achieve only one win in their last five outings.

India's Women’s cricket team is set to face off against Bangladesh Women in the 28th match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, taking place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. Having already secured a spot in the semi-finals, India aims to conclude the group stage on a positive note. The tournament has been a mix of highs and lows for India. They began with impressive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but then faced three straight losses to South Africa, Australia, and England.

Nevertheless, the Women in Blue made a strong comeback in their crucial match against Bangladesh, winning by 53 runs through the DLS method, which solidified their position in the semi-finals as the fourth team. Regardless of the outcome against Bangladesh, India is set to finish fourth in the standings and is expected to meet either Australia or South Africa in the first semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has faced challenges throughout the tournament, securing only one win in six matches. Despite having some closely contested games, they have struggled to clinch victories. With nothing to lose, Nigar Sultana’s squad will aim to deliver a strong performance and disrupt India’s plans in their final group-stage match.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh take place?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025, from 3:00 P.M (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

