IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final: Can Bangladesh finally break India’s 8-game streak?

India take on Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final with a dominant record on their side. The Women in Blue have remained unbeaten in their last eight games against the Bangla Tigresses. Can Bangladesh finally end India’s streak?

India goes up against Bangladesh tonight in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup. The match kicks off at 8 PM at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. So far, the Indian women’s team hasn’t dropped a single game in this tournament.

When you look at their head-to-head record, India hasn’t lost to Bangladesh in Women’s T20Is for eight matches straight. The last time Bangladesh came out on top was way back on July 13, 2023. In total, these teams have faced each other 24 times internationally, and India’s claimed victory in 21 of those contests.

India made it to the semi-finals by dominating Group A. They picked up all six points on offer, winning three out of three. They crushed Thailand by 94 runs, blew past Hong Kong by 137, and chased down Pakistan with seven wickets to spare.

Bangladesh had a solid run in Group B, winning two out of three and finishing second in the group. They beat Indonesia by 71 runs and got the better of the UAE by 34. Their only stumble was a four-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

A lot rides on Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma for India tonight. Mandhana’s form has been outstanding—152 runs from three matches at a blistering strike rate of 178.82, including a commanding century (124) against Hong Kong. She hasn’t gone it alone, either; her opening partner Shafali Verma has tallied 104 runs in three games.

On the bowling front, Deepti Sharma leads the way. She’s picked up eight wickets in three matches and hardly given anything away—her economy rate is just 1.90. Her best performance? Three wickets for no runs. India will also be counting on Nandni Sharma and Prema Rawat, who’ve each taken five wickets.

For Bangladesh, Sobhana Mostary has been their reliable batter with 77 runs across three matches. Her best knock so far was a fighting 40. Bowling-wise, Marufa Akter’s been their star, matching Deepti’s haul of eight wickets in three games, with a standout effort of three wickets for 21 runs.

What about Dubai’s pitch and weather? Out of the 12 group stage games so far, only India’s managed to post scores above 150—and they’ve done it twice. Powerplays have brought quick runs, but scoring tends to slow in the last few overs. The heat and humidity have turned the pitch into a haven for spinners. Teams batting first have ended up winning eight of the 12 matches, even though captains chose to bowl first nine times after the toss.

And don’t expect things to cool off even with an evening start—the temperature should hover between 34 and 35°C. The humidity is something both teams will really have to battle tonight.

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