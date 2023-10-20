India vs Bangladesh: Why umpire Richard Kettleborough was right in not calling Nasum's wide to Virat Kohli

"Virat Kohli's stellar century overshadowed by umpire controversy: Analyzing Richard Kettleborough's decision on the contentious 'Wide' call in the World Cup 2023 clash between India and Bangladesh in Pune.

Virat Kohli's breathtaking 48th ODI century during India's resounding chase of a 257-run target against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2023 match at Pune has been marred by the controversy surrounding a contentious call by English umpire Richard Kettleborough. The incident in question unfolded as Kohli, just three runs short of his century, refrained from playing a delivery from Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed, expecting it to be deemed a wide. Contrary to expectations, Kettleborough refrained from signaling it as such.

Within the context of cricket's wide rule, a deeper examination of the Laws of Cricket reveals that Kettleborough's decision might have been grounded. The 2022 amendment to Law 22.1 stipulated that a wide should be judged based on the batter's position, the striker's location since the bowler's run-up initiation, and the ball's potential to pass wide of the striker in a typical batting stance.

Considering Kohli's wide-open stance as Nasum commenced his delivery, Kettleborough may have reasonably determined that the ball could have reached Kohli had he not executed his customary lateral movement within the crease. Hence, Kettleborough abstained from calling it a wide.

This incident highlights the intricacies of cricket regulations and the crucial role umpires play in upholding them, emphasizing the gravity of their decisions, which are final under Law 20.6, except in cases violating the non-revocation of a dead ball. Despite the controversy, Kohli's exceptional performance remains a testament to his unparalleled skill and ability to steer India to victory amidst challenging circumstances."