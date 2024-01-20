Headlines

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Health benefits of eating kiwi

Players to record most centuries in U19 ODIs

Pakistani cricketers who married Indian female celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Bollywood villain who trained Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, quit films, became alcoholic; died a painful death at 47

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Saumy Pandey took four wickets to bowl out Bangladesh for 167.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The defending champions of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup, India, started their title defense in a spectacular manner by thrashing the Asian champions, Bangladesh, by a whopping 84 runs in the fifteenth edition of the tournament held in Bloemfontein on Saturday. India, after setting a challenging target of 251 runs for 7 wickets on a difficult pitch at Mangaung Oval, bowled out Bangladesh for a mere 167 runs to secure a comprehensive victory.

Bangladesh began their chase of 252 runs with a promising start, scoring 33 runs in the first 6 overs. However, the turning point of the match came when Murugan Abhishek executed a brilliant catch, triggering a sequence of events where Saumy Pandey claimed two wickets in consecutive overs. This reduced Bangladesh to a precarious position of 41 for 3 within the first powerplay. The situation worsened for Bangladesh as Arshin Kulkarni trapped Ahrar Amin in front of the stumps in the 15th over, leaving them struggling at 50 for 4.

Nevertheless, a resilient partnership between Mohammad Shihab James (54) and Ariful Islam saw them stitch together a commendable 77-run stand. Despite their efforts, the mounting required run rate started to put pressure on the Bangladeshi batsmen. Musheer Khan then stepped in to dismiss both well-set batsmen, and the lower order struggled to offer any significant resistance. Saumy Pandey concluded the innings with an impressive four-wicket haul, sealing Bangladesh's fate with a challenging defeat.

Earlier, opener Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan displayed remarkable resilience, each scoring a gritty half-century, to propel India to a competitive total of 251/7 against a spirited Bangladesh team in the Under-19 World Cup match at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Bangladesh's left-arm seamer, Maruf Mridha, left an indelible mark on the game, claiming an impressive five wickets for a mere 43 runs. His precision bowling, both at the start and during the crucial slog overs, consistently found the right areas. However, a miscalculation by his captain deprived him of completing his full quota of 10 overs, potentially leaving him disheartened.

READ| Was that the hint? Shoaib Malik's 2023 birthday post for Sana Javed goes viral after wedding

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE