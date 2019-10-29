India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan likely to miss tour; BCB to announce fresh squad

Bangladesh T20I and Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan is likely to miss the India tour, starting 3rd November.

According to Cricbuzz, the allrounder was only part of one net session in the four-day preparatory camp. This prompted the board to sit and deliberate on a fresh squad.

It is even said that during the camp coach Russell Domingo held discussion with the board officials on the plan for India for the T20I and Test series, but Shakib was not a part of it.

”We will announce the T20 team tomorrow [October 29] at noon. We need some more time to announce our Test team. We will announce it two to three days later,” Akram Khan, BCB’s cricket operations chairman said as quoted by the website.

Last week, Shakib was at the forefront of a player’s mini-revolt against the national board.

The players refrained from any sporting activities unless their 11-point demand was met by the board, thus putting the India tour in a limbo.

One of the demands stated that the board must share a portion of their revenue with the players and that men and women cricketers must be paid equally.

BCB agreed to the demands and players called off the strike, but when senior player Tamim Iqbal pulled out of the tour, BCB chief Nazmul Hasan called it a conspiracy to sabotage the entire tour.

However, Iqbal opted out as his wife is due with the couple’s second child.

Bangladesh are to play three T20Is and two Test in India.