India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest to 250 wickets at home
In the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest to reach 250 wickets at home.
Ashwin was a wicket away to achieve this milestone. He became the third Indian bowler and 10th overall bowler to add his name into another elite list.
In the overall record, a total of five spinners and four pacers have taken 250+ Test wickets at home.
250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh. pic.twitter.com/x1Q6fTonsi— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019
With Ashwin achieving this feat, he became the joint-fastest bowler (in terms of the number of matches - 42) to complete 250 Test wickets at home.
The list was held by legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who also took 42 home Tests to reach 250.
As far as taking wickets in India is concerned, the list is led by former champion leg-spinner and captain Anil Kumble - who picked up 350 wickets - and followed by Harbhajan Singh with 265 scalps.
Fewest Tests to 250 wickets at home:
42 M Muralitharan/ R ASHWIN
43 A Kumble
44 R Herath
49 D Steyn
51 Harbhajan
He is fifth on the list of bowlers (357 wickets) with the most number of dismissals in this decade; a list spearheaded by England’s James Anderson, who has claimed 427 wickets in 105 Tests.