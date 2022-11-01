Search icon
India vs Bangladesh preview: Time, team news, key players, rain forecast for IND-BAN T20 WC match

India will face Bangladesh in their 4th match of the ICC T20I World Cup, check out complete details about the match before the all important game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh

On Sunday, the Men in Blue had their first loss of the tournament against South Africa, who are on the top of the points table of group 2 with five points. With this loss, the Indian team slipped down to the second position with four points.

Meanwhile, The Bangla tigers also have four points with two wins, but they haven’t played against tough teams in their group, i.e. India and Pakistan. 

The chances of qualifying for the semis for the Indian team will depend on the match against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue have won two matches out of the three games and with two games left, they will look to win both of the remaining games. 

India has already beaten Pakistan and Netherlands but could not able to win against the South Africans. India posted a below-par total of 133 but still managed to take the game deep till the last over. 

The chances of getting into the semis for the Bangla tigers are less as compared to the Indian team because India has a better net run rate. Bangladesh has to beat both India and Pakistan to have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Head to Head Record

Both India and Bangladesh will face each other for the 12th time in the T20 Internationals. In 11 games, India has won ten of them while Bangladesh has only one. The last time they played a T20I match against each other was in 2019. 

Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav (India): India’s 360-degree player, Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form. He has already struck a couple of half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa. Also, in the warm-up game against Australia, Surya smashed the Aussie bowlers all over the park. 

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh):  If one bowler has shown temperament for the Bangladesh team, it’s Taskin Ahmed. He is the highest wicket-taker in the Super 12’s with eight wickets in just three games. Indian batters have always struggled against this prime bowler of the Bangladesh team and Shakib will use Taskin effectively against the Indian batters. 

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Pitch and conditions

The Adelaide Oval is traditionally a high-scoring ground in the Big Bash, particularly under lights. Sides batting first have averaged 170 batting first in night games. The problem ,however, is that there's rain in the forecast in the evening.

Weather update

Australian Meteorological Department states that there is a 60% chance of a shower on Wednesday evening at Adelaide, and the match is supposed to start at 6.30 pm meaning that the match has a high chance of being affected by rain.

