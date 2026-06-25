India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND W vs BAN W match live on tv and online?

India Women take on Bangladesh Women in a crucial T20 World Cup clash as both teams aim to strengthen their semifinal hopes. Here's everything you need to know about the IND W vs BAN W match, including live streaming, TV telecast, match timing and venue details.

India’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign is at a crossroads, with shaky middle-order batting and sloppy fielding threatening to knock them off course. They face Bangladesh next—a match they need to get right, and fast. At the start, everyone worried about the top order, but Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have stepped up. Mandhana’s racked up 159 runs in three games. Shafali has 92. Both are scoring briskly, regularly giving India quick starts. Problem is, the middle order just isn’t capitalizing. Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Yastika Bhatia haven’t kept the momentum going at all—strike rates are down, boundaries are missing, and nobody’s clearing the ropes. Kaur and Rodrigues have only hit 11 boundaries between them and not a single six. Yastika’s numbers look even skimpier: three fours in two innings. That’s just not going to cut it as the competition heats up.

Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma have tried to pick up the slack, but by the time they come in, the overs are running out. So now, there’s more pressure on them to rescue India in far too little time.

Despite those issues, India’s sitting better than you might guess—four points in three games and a healthy net run rate after big wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands. Australia, though? They’re cruising at the top, unbeaten and looking untouchable. India’s holding on to second place, but South Africa is breathing down their necks. Losing more ground just isn’t an option after South Africa thumped them by six wickets in their last match, exposing all those old weaknesses again.

Bowling’s been patchy too. India often relies on their spinners to dig them out but even though they had South Africa in trouble at 25 for 2, they let it slip. Shree Charani produced a double-wicket maiden that brought the team back, but then the other bowlers lost their lines and fielding fell apart. Radha Yadav, usually a safe pair of hands dropped two straightforward catches—the kind of mistakes that cost big. With crunch games coming up especially Australia right after Bangladesh, India knows they can’t keep making basic errors.

Bangladesh, on the other hand are riding high after beating Pakistan and last year’s champions New Zealand. No one player has dominated but they work well together—just the kind of team that can spring a surprise if India’s not sharp.

Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match in Bangladesh?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 7pm IST on Thursday, June 25 at the Old Trafford’s Cricket Ground in Manchester.

What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match happen in Bangladesh?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST in Bangladesh.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar platform in India.

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