India vs Bangladesh Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Source: ICC Twitter, BCCI Twitter

India and Bangladesh, two sides who have produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of the T20 World Cup come face to face yet again on Wednesday. Team India are currently placed second in Group B, with four points.

Bangladesh also have amassed four points, but they trail India on net run rate. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan and Netherlands earlier but were given a shocking reality check by South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh come into this fixture after a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe.

Shakib Al Hasan spoke during his pre-match press conference and gave a rather shocking statement, insisting that the pressure is on India to win the World Cup, not on them.

"We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow," insisted the Bangladesh skipper.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attended the pre-match presser and insisted that his side will have to churn out results, keep their head down, and take things as they come.

READ| IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 35, T20 World Cup 2022

The Men in Blue have been utterly dominant against their neighbours in T20Is, winning 10 of their 11 meetings. They have defeated Bangladesh thrice in T20 World Cup history. Thus, it has to be said that India will start this match as overwhelming favourites, but won't take their rivals lightly.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match

When will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Wednesday, 2 November.

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

READ| IND vs BAN Adelaide weather report: Will rain dampen India's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

What time will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| Rohit Sharma unlikely to remain captain? Hardik Pandya set to lead in T20Is: Report

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed