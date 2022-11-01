Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Team India and Bangladesh lock horns in match 35 of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, with both sides hoping to stay alive in the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India
Source: ICC Twitter, BCCI Twitter

India and Bangladesh, two sides who have produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of the T20 World Cup come face to face yet again on Wednesday. Team India are currently placed second in Group B, with four points. 

Bangladesh also have amassed four points, but they trail India on net run rate. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan and Netherlands earlier but were given a shocking reality check by South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh come into this fixture after a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe. 

Shakib Al Hasan spoke during his pre-match press conference and gave a rather shocking statement, insisting that the pressure is on India to win the World Cup, not on them. 

"We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow," insisted the Bangladesh skipper. 

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attended the pre-match presser and insisted that his side will have to churn out results, keep their head down, and take things as they come. 

READ| IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 35, T20 World Cup 2022

The Men in Blue have been utterly dominant against their neighbours in T20Is, winning 10 of their 11 meetings. They have defeated Bangladesh thrice in T20 World Cup history. Thus, it has to be said that India will start this match as overwhelming favourites, but won't take their rivals lightly. 

Here's all you need to know about India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match

When will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Wednesday, 2 November. 

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

READ| IND vs BAN Adelaide weather report: Will rain dampen India's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

What time will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| Rohit Sharma unlikely to remain captain? Hardik Pandya set to lead in T20Is: Report

Squads:

India:  KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
iOS 16 available for iPhone users in India: How to download and use top 5 features of new Apple update
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Ahead of Chup release, here are 5 must-watch South Indian films of Dulquer Salmaan
Ralph Lauren shares Jennifer Lopez's wedding gown photos, reveals it featured pearls and crystals
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kapoor Watch Company raided by I-T department, know how much they earned in 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.