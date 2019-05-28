World Cup 2019 Warm Up: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and bowlers star as India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs- as it happened

India defeated Bangladesh in their second warm up match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Rahul (108 off 99 balls) took the attack back to the opposition after early dismissals while Dhoni's free-spirited approach also got him a century (113 off 78 balls) as India recovered from 102/4 to post 359/7 in their 50 overs. Chasing a score of 360, Bangladesh showed some grit but were dismissed for 264.

Openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar stitched together a partnership of 49 runs. Jasprit Bumrah however, dismissed both Sarkar (25) and Shakib Al Hasan in successive deliveries to stage to allow India to gain the upper hand.

Das and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings for Bangladesh and they put up a 120-run stand. Yuzvendra Chahal finally provided the much-needed breakthroughs to India as he dismissed Das (73) and Mohammad Mithun (0) in the 32nd over, with Bangladesh still requiring 191 runs for the win.

Mahmudullah (9) failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kuldeep Yadav in the 36th over. Rahim and Sabbir Rahman put up a brief stand of 25 runs but they couldn't hold the fort much longer as Rahim (90) was clean bowled by Yadav.

Rahim's departure proved as the final nail in the coffin as Bangladesh lost their final four wickets in a hurry and they lost the match by 95 runs.

Earlier, After being put to bat first, the Indian team started on a slow note. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were not able to register comprehensive scores and they departed cheaply. Dhawan and Sharma were just able to score 1 and 19, respectively.

The skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 47 runs to steady the ship for the Men in Blue but his dismissal in the 19th over raised alarm bells in the Indian camp. Vijay Shankar (2) also failed to leave a mark and the team was reduced to 102 for four.

MS Dhoni and Rahul then took the responsibility on their shoulders and stitched together a partnership of 164 runs to take the team to a safe total. Both the batsmen registered centuries and their form orders well for the team going into the World Cup. Rahul played a knock of 108 runs whereas Dhoni scored 113 runs.

Hardik Pandya also played a 21-run cameo to take the total over the 350-run mark.

For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets each.

INDIA 359/7 ( 50 overs )

BANGLADESH 262 ( 49.2 overs )

Here is how it happened in the match:

23:28 IST: India beat Bangladesh by 97 runs.

20:55 IST: Ravindra Jadeja bowls Sabbir Rahman for 7 as Bangladesh are reduced to 216/8 in 40.2 overs.

20:52 IST: 2 wickets in 2 balls again- Mosaddek is stumped for a duck.

20:51 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim misses out on his ton by just ten runs- Kuldeep Yadav beats him and then finds the stumps.

20:35 IST: Kuldeep Yadav strikes- this is his first wicket, Mahmudullah departs for 9. Bangladesh 191/5 in 35.4 overs

20:11 IST: 2 wickets in 2 balls again- Yuzvendra Chahal strikes for India. Liton Das is STUMPED by MS Dhoni as he tries to go down the ground to hit Chahal. Mohammad Mithun then departs for a duck next ball. Bangladesh 169/4 in 31.4 overs

22:05 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim brings up his fifty as well. Their partnership is also past 100 now. Bangladesh 159/2 in 28.5 overs.

21:52 IST: Liton Das brings up his fifty as Bangladesh reach 125/2 after 24 overs.

21:35 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das have brought up the 50-run partnership for the third wicket, 100 up for Bangladesh in 20 overs.

21:14 IST: MS Dhoni enters the field, he is wearing the wicketkeeping gloves and carries a helmet. It means he is taking charge behind the wicket.

20:50 IST: Two wickets in two balls! Jasprit Bumrah has given India the breakthrough and then some. Soumya Sarkar is caught behind for 25, before Bumrah sends a ripping yorker to get Shakib Al Hasan bowled first ball. Bangladesh 49/2 after 10 overs.

20:30 IST: Bangladesh have started well as Liton Das and Saumya Sarkar have denied India any chances. Bangladesh 34/0 in 5.4 overs

20:05 IST: We are back with the Bangladesh run-chase. MS Dhoni is not taking the field and Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets.

19:30 IST: India post 359 for 7 in their 50 overs

They were 102/4 after 22 overs. They finish on 359/7, largely thanks to centuries from KL Rahul and MS Dhoni.



A very impressive comeback from India.#BANvIND | #CWC19

19:26 IST: OUT! MS Dhoni (113) departs after a magnificent century. India 348/7 in 49.2 overs.

19:13 IST: A brilliant cameo by Hardik Pandya comes to an end- he goes after scoring 21 runs off 11 balls. India 325/6 after 47.2 overs

18:56 IST: Has KL Rahul sealed the No. 4 slot?

I'm not normally big on reading too much into warm-up games but I think class has spoken and, at least for the start of the #CWC2019, India has found number four. @klrahul11 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2019

18:52 IST: OUT! KL Rahul's superb innings comes to an end- he departs for 108 off 99 balls. India 266/5 after 43.2 overs

18:46 IST: KL Rahul completes his century- he takes 94 balls to reach there. India 255/4 after 42 overs

What a knock from KL Rahul!



His century arrives from just 94 balls – he's put on 153 with MS Dhoni!#BANvIND | #CWC19

18:40 IST: KL Rahul and MS Dhoni have added more than 140 runs and taken India's run rate over 6. India 243/4 after 40 overs

18:27 PM: 50 for MSD! Dhoni brings up his half-century in just 40 balls and celebrates with a SIX. India 226/4 in 36.4 overs

17:40 IST: KL Rahul brings up a fine half-century. It seems India have found their No.4. India 136/4 in 27.2 overs

17:21 IST: OUT! Another one- Vijay Shankar (2) fails in key innings- Rubel Hossain strikes again. India 102/4 in 22 overs.

17:04 IST: OUT! Big blow for India- Virat Kohli is gone. Saifuddin’s yorker crashes on to Kohli’s leg-stump as the Indian captain looks for his trademark flick. He falls 3 runs short of his fifty. India 88/3 in 18.4 overs.

Virat Kohli was going nicely against Bangladesh before he was comprehensively bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin for 47.



16:54 IST: India have made very slow progress so far. However, Virat Kohli (41* off 38 balls) is looking in good touch and there is still a lot of batting to follow. India 75/2 after 17 overs

16:35 IST: OUT! India lose their second wicket. Rohit Sharma (19 off 42) chops one back on to the stumps. India 50/2 after 13.3 overs now.

16:18 IST: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are trying to rebuild after Dhawan's wicket. It is not easy to score runs on this track so far. India 34/1 after 10 overs.

OUT! India lose their first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan (1) is trapped LBW by Mustfizure Rahaman. India have been finding it tough to score since the play re-started. India 5/1 after 2.5 overs.

The players are back and the match will resume after the rain delay.

The play is expected to resume at 3.40 pm.

Rain stops play- The match had to be stopped just after 2 balls as rain started coming down hard. India were 4 for no loss at that time.

Toss: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Teams: Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from the shoulder injury but Vijay Shankar is back in Indian 13 for the game. 13 players from each team is allowed to take part in the match. ​

Bangladesh (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.