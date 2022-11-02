Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul is back! Under-fire opener hits back at critics in style, watch

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian opener KL Rahul finally announced himself at the tournament after a disappointing run of form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul is back! Under-fire opener hits back at critics in style, watch
Photo: PTI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: KL Rahul had been in a dismal run of form at the T20 World Cup up until India vs Bangladesh match where he announced himself with a stunning half-century. Rahul had put up single-digit scores in the last three matches, scoring 4, 9 and 9 against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa. But against Bangladesh, Rahul was seen in no-nonsense mode right from the start. 

Rahul began the innings with a massive six and continued the momentum after his skipper Rohit Sharma departed for just 2 runs. Rahul made a brilliant fifty with four sixes and three fours in just 32 balls. 

Here are some of the stunning shots in the innings as KL Rahul hit back at critics.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

KL Rahul departed for 50, setting up a strong platform for India. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav put up a strong partnership before the latter was dismissed for 30. Kohli went on to score another half-century, keeping his scintillating form going on. 

Follow live updates from the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match here: India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.