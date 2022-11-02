India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul is back! Under-fire opener hits back at critics in style, watch

Photo: PTI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: KL Rahul had been in a dismal run of form at the T20 World Cup up until India vs Bangladesh match where he announced himself with a stunning half-century. Rahul had put up single-digit scores in the last three matches, scoring 4, 9 and 9 against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa. But against Bangladesh, Rahul was seen in no-nonsense mode right from the start.

Rahul began the innings with a massive six and continued the momentum after his skipper Rohit Sharma departed for just 2 runs. Rahul made a brilliant fifty with four sixes and three fours in just 32 balls.

Here are some of the stunning shots in the innings as KL Rahul hit back at critics.

KL Rahul departed for 50, setting up a strong platform for India. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav put up a strong partnership before the latter was dismissed for 30. Kohli went on to score another half-century, keeping his scintillating form going on.

