India vs Bangladesh, Indore 1st Test: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Men in Blue in place of Virat Kohli.

The match is the talk of the town due to the air quality in Delhi which has reached a severe level. Bangladesh players were even seen practising wearing masks.

Teams:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match:

Where and when is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match being played?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at the Holkar International Stadium, Indore.

What time does India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match begin?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match begins at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 14).

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match live (TV channels)?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be available on the Hotstar app. The series can also be viewed on Hotstar.com.