India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign for India started on a good note as they defeated defending champions Australia in Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

Now aiming to continue their winning momentum, the eves will face Bangladesh women's team.

While India play their second clash, it is the first clash of the tournament for the Bangladesh squad.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020

Where and when is India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match will be played on February 24, 2019, at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

What time does India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live telecast will be on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live streaming?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live stream will be available on the Hotstar app in India for premium users.

India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020: Squad

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh/Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter.