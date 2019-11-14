India vs Bangladesh: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's plotting helped Umesh Yadav dismiss Kayes

In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue bowlers have managed to dismiss three of the visitors' batsmen in the first session.

Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami helped India get the breakthrough in the first Test match in Indore.

However, how did India manage to get the first wicket? Bangladesh opted to bat first and Virat Kohli said that they were more than happy to bowl first as the pitch looked to have assistance for the fast bowlers.

It was a disciplined first over from Ishant and later Umesh ran in with the new ball. The first ball pitched and decked back in while the second ball was fuller and shaped back in again.

It was at this point, Rohit Sharma - who was standing at second slip - was seen talking to Kohli (at 3rd slip), following which the skipper asked Mayank Agarwal (standing at square leg) to wear the helmet and stand at short leg.

The rest of the deliveries were just testing period and there was one ball which went to Mayank’s left on the bounce.

In his second over, Umesh started angling the ball across and then got the odd one to nip back in. At this juncture, Kohli sent Rohit out to short mid-wicket. This became another testing over.

It was in the 3rd over, Umesh got the ball to hold its line and beat the prod of Kayes. The second ball went full and Kayes was asked to drive who did and was beaten. Kohli then called Rohit back into the second slip and left mid-wicket open.

Umesh soon followed it up with a length ball which was angled away from wide of the crease. Kayes attempted to go at it with hard hands, however, all he managed was to get a healthy outside edge and the ball was taken by Ajinkya Rahane at gully.