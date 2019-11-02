India vs Bangladesh, Delhi T20I: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Men in Blue in place of Virat Kohli.

The match is the talk of the town due to the air quality in Delhi which has reached a severe level. Bangladesh players were even seen practising wearing masks.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match:

Where and when is India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match being played?

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (November 3).

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match live (TV channels)?

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app. The series can also be viewed on Hotstar.com.