India vs Bangladesh: Cricket Association of Bengal offer tickets for Day-Night Test at Rs 50 per day

India will be having its first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh which is expected to begin at least an hour early than the usual 2.30 pm start, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

However, trying to fill the 68,000-capacity stadium, the CAB will be offering a daily ticket starting as low as Rs 50 for all the five days.

“One can expect an early start than the usual day/night encounters. It will not be a 2.30 pm start. 1.30 pm start would mean the match would get over by 8.30 pm and the spectators will return home early,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

“We will send the tickets for printing as we get the timing confirmation from BCCI and broadcasters. We are planning to bring in school children from the districts and local schools and we don’t want any inconvenience.

“Ticket denominations will be of Rs 50, 100, 150 on a daily basis. We will try our best to pull in as many crowds as possible. We hope it will be a success,” Dalmiya added.

This news comes after BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly and his board on Tuesday announced that India and Bangladesh mutually agreed to play their first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26, the second game of a two-match series.

Unlike the traditional Tests, in the Day-Night Test, the first break will be of a tea break of 20 minutes followed by a supper break of 40 minutes which would mean one-and-half session will be played under lights.