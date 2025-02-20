Shubman Gill scored a century that helped India secure a 6-wicket victory against Bangladesh in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill were the stars of the show as India clinched a convincing 6-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Shami made history by helping bowl out Bangladesh for 228. He recorded impressive figures of 5 for 53 in 10 overs. Despite a rough start at 35 for 5, Bangladesh managed to post a competitive score, thanks in large part to Towhid Hridoy's century (100) and Jaker Ali's solid 68 runs.

During the chase, India's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Gill laid a strong foundation. Although Sharma was dismissed after scoring 41 runs, Gill played a crucial role in steering India to victory.

The team’s next challenge will be against Pakistan on February 23 at the same venue.

More to follow....