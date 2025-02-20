Check out the live streaming details for the India and Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is gearing up to take on Bangladesh in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This exciting encounter is set to unfold at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

India heads into this match as the strong favorites, having a remarkable record against Bangladesh. With 32 victories out of 41 ODIs played between the two nations, India is anticipated to maintain their upper hand in this contest.

The Men in Blue are in fantastic form, recently completing a clean sweep against England in a three-match ODI series at home. In contrast, Bangladesh is coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to the West Indies in their previous ODI series.

Although they are seen as underdogs, Bangladesh has proven they can pull off surprises, winning 3 of their last 5 ODIs against India. This past performance adds an intriguing layer of unpredictability to the upcoming match.

As both teams finalize their preparations, fans are keen to learn about the live streaming and broadcast options available for the match.

Live Streaming Details

The IND vs BAN match is set to take place on Thursday, February 20. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be livestreamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

In Dubai, pitches are usually favorable for pacers and batters to score quickly. However, new pitches in the Champions Trophy 2025 matches could benefit pacers early on and spinners later in the game, which may be advantageous for India's team.

Weather report

There was some rain in Dubai before the India vs Bangladesh game, causing concerns among fans about the weather disrupting the match. However, a report from Accuweather.com suggests there is only a 25 percent chance of rain on Thursday, indicating that any potential rainfall is unlikely to affect the game.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

