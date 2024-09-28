India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

Officials made the decision to cancel play after their efforts to prepare the pitch were continuously hindered by the persistent rain and poor visibility.

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was unfortunately called off on Saturday due to relentless rain, rendering play impossible. Rohit Sharma and other players were seen departing the stadium in their team bus.

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Officials made the decision to cancel play at 2:15 PM after their efforts to prepare the pitch were continuously hindered by the persistent rain and poor visibility. Despite the groundsmen's deployment of three super soppers to dry the field around 11:15 AM, the conditions did not show signs of improvement.

During the first day of the Test, only 35 overs were bowled before rain interrupted play, leaving Bangladesh at 107 for three. India, who secured a 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai and leads the two-match series 1-0, chose to bowl first after winning the toss on Friday. This marked the first time India had opted to field in a home test since 2015.

