India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1, BAN 107/3 in 35 overs

Bangladesh ended the day at 107/3 as rain called for early stumps.

Akash Deep shone brightly for India on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test, despite heavy rain disrupting play on Friday, September 27. Bangladesh's Mominul Haque put up a strong fight, scoring 40 runs off 81 balls as the visitors finished the day at 107/3 in 35 overs before stumps were called early due to the persistent rain. Akash took 2 crucial wickets, giving India an early advantage, but Bangladesh showed resilience in Kanpur.

India won the toss and chose to field, a decision not made at the ground in 60 years. Following their successful strategy from Chennai, the hosts opted for 3 pacers and 2 spinners, resisting the temptation to include Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel. The Green Park pitch posed challenges early on, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj testing the Bangladesh openers.

As the game progressed, Bangladesh found their rhythm and began scoring runs. Rohit Sharma made quick bowling changes, bringing in Akash Deep and Ravichandran Ashwin. Akash Deep made a breakthrough, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a stunning catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan for a duck. This lifted India's spirits, and the pacer claimed another wicket, Shadman Islam, after a convincing appeal from Rohit Sharma.

Najimul Shanto, who impressed with the bat in the first Test's second innings, joined Mominul at No.3, forming a crucial 51-run partnership that kept India at bay until lunch. Rain interrupted play as the players left the field, causing another delay in the match proceedings.

After the game resumed, R Ashwin swiftly ended Shanto's resistance with a superb delivery. Mominul continued to make impressive shots as the light began to fade once more. The umpires were forced to call off play due to poor light, and the conditions deteriorated rapidly. The entire ground had to be covered, and the stumps were called early as there was no indication of the weather improving.

Also read| Is Shakib Al Hasan's life at risk? BCB President distances himself from responsibility for his safety