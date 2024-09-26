Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

As both teams gear up for the match, a thorough understanding of the pitch conditions will be paramount in shaping their strategies.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcoming second Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence on September 27 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. As both teams gear up for the match, a thorough understanding of the pitch conditions will be paramount in shaping their strategies.

The Kanpur pitch is renowned for its distinctive characteristics, and recent assessments indicate that it will present a contrast to the one utilized in Chennai. Consequently, the players will need to acclimate themselves to these new conditions.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the pitch at Green Park Stadium is anticipated to offer a different playing experience compared to the one in Chennai. In contrast to the higher bounce observed in Chennai, the Kanpur pitch is expected to be flatter, resulting in a lower bounce.

This adjustment means that the ball will not ascend as steeply as it did in the first Test. The presence of black soil in Kanpur contributes to a slower surface that may deteriorate over the course of the match.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Cricket's Shiv Kumar revealed that two pitches have been prepared for the Test match, adhering to the BCCI's directive to eliminate any traces of grass on the surface.

"Historically, the Green Park has black soil pitches, where the bounce is low and the clay, when watered, tends to hold the surface together for long and batsmen usually have a good outing," the report added.

Considering the unique characteristics of the Kanpur pitch, teams are likely to make adjustments to their line-ups. India may opt to swap out one of their fast bowlers for a spinner, potentially choosing between Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.

Similarly, Bangladesh is contemplating changes to their squad. Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the series decider is uncertain due to a finger injury. In the event that he is unable to play, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam could be included in the team.

During the last Test match held at Kanpur against New Zealand in 2021, India employed a spin-heavy strategy, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. This match marked the venue's return to hosting Test cricket after a hiatus since 2016.

While India emerged victorious in the previous encounter, the 2021 match against New Zealand showcased the visitors' resilience, resulting in a draw.

Weather forecasts from Accuweather indicate that Kanpur is expected to experience thunderstorms from Wednesday evening through Saturday night, with a 92% chance of precipitation on the opening day of the match, which is scheduled for Friday.

Also read| 'Not good for Indian cricket': Ex-player slams BCCI over special treatment to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement