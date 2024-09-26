India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

As both teams gear up for the match, a thorough understanding of the pitch conditions will be paramount in shaping their strategies.

The Kanpur pitch is renowned for its distinctive characteristics, and recent assessments indicate that it will present a contrast to the one utilized in Chennai. Consequently, the players will need to acclimate themselves to these new conditions.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the pitch at Green Park Stadium is anticipated to offer a different playing experience compared to the one in Chennai. In contrast to the higher bounce observed in Chennai, the Kanpur pitch is expected to be flatter, resulting in a lower bounce.

This adjustment means that the ball will not ascend as steeply as it did in the first Test. The presence of black soil in Kanpur contributes to a slower surface that may deteriorate over the course of the match.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Cricket's Shiv Kumar revealed that two pitches have been prepared for the Test match, adhering to the BCCI's directive to eliminate any traces of grass on the surface.

"Historically, the Green Park has black soil pitches, where the bounce is low and the clay, when watered, tends to hold the surface together for long and batsmen usually have a good outing," the report added.

Considering the unique characteristics of the Kanpur pitch, teams are likely to make adjustments to their line-ups. India may opt to swap out one of their fast bowlers for a spinner, potentially choosing between Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.

Similarly, Bangladesh is contemplating changes to their squad. Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the series decider is uncertain due to a finger injury. In the event that he is unable to play, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam could be included in the team.

During the last Test match held at Kanpur against New Zealand in 2021, India employed a spin-heavy strategy, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. This match marked the venue's return to hosting Test cricket after a hiatus since 2016.

While India emerged victorious in the previous encounter, the 2021 match against New Zealand showcased the visitors' resilience, resulting in a draw.

Weather forecasts from Accuweather indicate that Kanpur is expected to experience thunderstorms from Wednesday evening through Saturday night, with a 92% chance of precipitation on the opening day of the match, which is scheduled for Friday.

