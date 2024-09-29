Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

Play abandoned due to poor drainage system at the Green Park Stadium on Day 3 without a ball being bowled in Kanpur.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium
Courtesy: X @BCCI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Day 3 in Kanpur, there was no rain throughout the day, but the ground remained damp from overnight showers. Inspections were conducted at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm, with the final inspection resulting in the decision to call off play for a second consecutive day in the Test match. Bangladesh is currently at 107/3 in 35 overs, with Mominul Haque scoring 40 off 81 and Mushfiqur Rahim at six off 13.

Day 2 of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh was marred by persistent rain, leading to a complete washout without a single ball being bowled. The morning started with a light drizzle, causing a delayed start as umpires assessed the conditions. However, the rain intensified, resulting in a heavy downpour. The rain finally ceased around 11:15 AM, prompting the groundsmen to utilize three super soppers to dry the field. Poor visibility further delayed proceedings, ultimately leading to the official cancellation of play for the day at 2:15 PM.

On Day 1 of the match, there was a delayed start before India chose to bowl for the first time in nine years during a home Test match. The team maintained an unchanged XI, meaning Kuldeep Yadav did not get a chance to play, a decision that had been widely speculated due to the nature of the Green Park pitch. However, keeping Akash Deep in the playing XI turned out to be a wise choice as the fast bowler quickly took two wickets with the new ball, while Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries, though impressive, did not result in any luck against the openers.

After lunch, R Ashwin, who had been the Player of the Match for India in the previous Test in Chennai with a remarkable performance including a five-wicket haul and a century, took another wicket. This achievement saw him surpass Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker on Asian soil, following Muttiah Muralidaran. As a result, Bangladesh found themselves at 107 for three before rain interrupted and ultimately ended the final session of play.

Also read| IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement