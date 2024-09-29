India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

Play abandoned due to poor drainage system at the Green Park Stadium on Day 3 without a ball being bowled in Kanpur.

On Day 3 in Kanpur, there was no rain throughout the day, but the ground remained damp from overnight showers. Inspections were conducted at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm, with the final inspection resulting in the decision to call off play for a second consecutive day in the Test match. Bangladesh is currently at 107/3 in 35 overs, with Mominul Haque scoring 40 off 81 and Mushfiqur Rahim at six off 13.

Day 2 of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh was marred by persistent rain, leading to a complete washout without a single ball being bowled. The morning started with a light drizzle, causing a delayed start as umpires assessed the conditions. However, the rain intensified, resulting in a heavy downpour. The rain finally ceased around 11:15 AM, prompting the groundsmen to utilize three super soppers to dry the field. Poor visibility further delayed proceedings, ultimately leading to the official cancellation of play for the day at 2:15 PM.

On Day 1 of the match, there was a delayed start before India chose to bowl for the first time in nine years during a home Test match. The team maintained an unchanged XI, meaning Kuldeep Yadav did not get a chance to play, a decision that had been widely speculated due to the nature of the Green Park pitch. However, keeping Akash Deep in the playing XI turned out to be a wise choice as the fast bowler quickly took two wickets with the new ball, while Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries, though impressive, did not result in any luck against the openers.

After lunch, R Ashwin, who had been the Player of the Match for India in the previous Test in Chennai with a remarkable performance including a five-wicket haul and a century, took another wicket. This achievement saw him surpass Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker on Asian soil, following Muttiah Muralidaran. As a result, Bangladesh found themselves at 107 for three before rain interrupted and ultimately ended the final session of play.

