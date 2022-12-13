Search icon
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: IND vs BAN predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Team India players prepare for the 1st Test against Bangladesh

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh for a 2-match Test series after an entertaining ODI series in which the Men in Blue lost 2-1. However, despite losing the series, the display from Indian players, particularly Virat Kohli will give Indian fans plenty of hope for the Test series. 

In the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will be leading India, but the onus will be on experienced players like Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara to keep India's hope alive of qualifying for the final of World Test Championship 2021-23. 

The Indian side needs to win both matches against Bangladesh, and given their past record against Shakib Al Hasan's men in this format, Rahul and Co will be eager to register a clean sweep. 

IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Details

Date & Time: December 14-18, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram

IND vs BAN 1st Test  Live Streaming

IND vs BAN 1st Test will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website in India. 

IND vs BAN 1st Test- Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a spin-friendly track traditionally, and the pitch will be expected to assist the spinners more and more with time. After Day 3, the track could offer more hold but the batsmen will certainly enjoy their time out in the middle. 

IND vs BAN 1st Test- Weather Report

According to reports in Weather.com, the weather conditions will be favourable throughout the duration of the match. The temperature in Chattogram city will hover near 28 degrees Celcius during the day and is not expected to drop much through the day. There are just 6% chances of rain on all five days. The humidity will be 63% to 67%, while wind speed will be near 10kmph. 

IND vs BAN 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed

