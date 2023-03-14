India vs Australia, World Test Championship final: Date, venue, when and where to watch

Source: Twitter/BCCI

India and Australia are the two teams qualified for the final of the most anticipated World Test Championship after Sri Lanka lost the 1st Test against New Zealand in a thrilling last-ball finish on Monday (March 13) at Christchurch stadium, New Zealand. Sri Lanka and India were the last two contenders after Australia secured their spot in the finals by defeating India in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on March 3.



Border Gavaskar Trophy concluded Monday evening (March 13) when Steve Smith led Australia settled for a draw after completion of the fifth day of the final test of this tour, resulting in India winning the 4-match series by 2-1. Now the world's best two teams will lock horns in the final of the World Test Championship scheduled to be held on June 7 in the Oval, London.



After a successful Test series win against Australia, Rohit Sharma and co. must be eying on the WTC final. However, Before the big finale, India will be playing 3 ODI against the kangaroos starting from March 17 (Friday). Indian Premier League (IPL) is also scheduled to take place before the WTC final in the Oval. Rahul Dravid and co will not be playing any test match in these two months as we know that IPL is a long-running tournament, hence the most successful T20 league will commence on March 31 and will go till May 28. Right after IPL, team India will move to London for the final.



India qualified for the WTC finals for the second time in a row after Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli led-India in Southampton, England in the first edition of the tournament in 2021 (June 18-23).

The WTC 2021-23 final between India and Australia will be live-streamed in India on Star Sports in five languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Viewers can also enjoy the finals on Disney+ Hotstar.