India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal live on TV and online?

CRICKET
This marks the third semi-final clash between India and Australia in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. Australia triumphed in the 1997 match held in Delhi, but during the 2017 semi-final in Derby, India pulled off one of its most significant upset victories, with Harmanpreet scoring an 171*.
India faces a tough challenge at home as they prepare to take on the defending champions, Australia, in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to unfold in Navi Mumbai this Thursday. Australia, who remain unbeaten in the tournament, are eager to secure their eighth Women’s ODI World Cup title, while India aims to leverage their home advantage to reach the finals for the first time.
The two teams previously clashed in the group stage, where Australia, ranked first in women’s ODIs, successfully chased a record total to defeat world No. 3 India by three wickets in a thrilling high-scoring encounter.
Alyssa Healy, who was named Player of the Match in Visakhapatnam after scoring a dazzling century, has missed Australia’s last two group matches due to a calf strain, leaving her participation in Thursday’s match uncertain.
Despite her absence, Healy remains Australia’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 294 runs from four matches, while Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney have also contributed significantly with the bat.
On the Indian side, opener Pratika Rawal will definitely miss the semi-finals and the remainder of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury while fielding against Bangladesh last week.
The 25-year-old’s absence is a significant setback for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, as Rawal ranks as the second-highest run scorer in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, trailing only her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana.
Shafali Verma has been called up to replace Rawal in the squad, while Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, and Jemimah Rodrigues are also in contention to partner Mandhana at the top of the batting order.
Match details
Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd Semi-Final
Date & Time: 30 October, 3:00 PM LOCAL
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Live Streaming details
The semi-final match of the Women's Cricket ODI World Cup 2025 between India and Australia will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website for viewers in India.
Fans can also catch the IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s ODI World Cup cricket semi-final match through a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels across India.
Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux
