India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W live on TV and online?

The rivalry between India and Australia women’s cricket teams has become one of the most intense in the sport. Australia is traditionally dominant with 48 wins out of 59 ODI matches against India, but India’s competitive spirit is growing stronger.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W live on TV and online?
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is set to continue as India Women (IND W) face off against Australia Women (AUS W) in Match No. 13 of the tournament at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India is determined to recover after experiencing their first defeat of the tournament – a close, three-wicket loss to South Africa. Despite this setback, the Women in Blue are in a strong position, currently ranked third on the points table with two victories from three matches. With the support of their home crowd, India is eager to regain their momentum against the reigning champions.

On the other hand, Australia has proven to be formidable title contenders. Although they faced a rocky start in their opening match against Pakistan, finding themselves at 76/7, a remarkable century from Beth Mooney turned the game around. They ultimately secured a convincing 107-run win and have shown improvement with each match since. Remaining unbeaten, Australia currently leads the table, once again establishing themselves as the standard-bearers in this tournament.

Pitch report

The ACA-VDCA Stadium, named after Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, located in Visakhapatnam, is recognized for providing favorable conditions for batters at the start of the game. However, as the match advances, spinners begin to play a crucial role, particularly during the middle overs. The typical first innings score at this venue hovers around 230, with teams batting second often gaining an advantage. Therefore, the captain who wins the toss is expected to choose to bowl first, aiming to take advantage of the evening conditions and utilize spin in the later stages of the match.

Live Streaming details

The upcoming match featuring India and Australia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network channels across India. Additionally, the IND-W vs AUS-W clash in the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

Also read| Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
