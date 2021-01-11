Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Australia: This star Indian player ruled out of 4th Test at Brisbane

Jadeja has been ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Test series due to a thumb injury. The southpaw picked up the injury while batting on Monday at Sydney.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

In a major blow to Team India ahead of the fourth Test at Brisbane, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Test series due to a thumb injury. The southpaw picked up the injury while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday at Sydney.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb. The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," BCCI said in a statement.

"Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba," added the statement.

Jadeja has become just one more Indian player to sustain an injury during the tour. While Ishant Sharma was unavailable even before the start of the tour, pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami got injured during the series. Opener KL Rahul also got injured during a practice session and is out of the series.

Jadeja who came out of a hamstring injury to play the third Test gor injured when a swinging ball from Mitchell Starc hit his left thumb. Jadeja left the field in immense pain and it was later confirmed that he'd suffered a dislocation in his thumb.

