IND vs AUS semi final: India is all set to take on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The last time India triumphed against Australia in the knockout stage of an ICC event was way back in 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. India lost to Australia in the semifinals of the 2015 ODI World Cup and in the title clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup before succumbing to them in the World Test Championship final in 2023.

Pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has not been a traditional run-scoring track. Batters are expected to receive assistance at the beginning of the innings. However, as the matches progress, spinners will be able to get an edge on this pitch.

"The pitch here is not a rank turner as such, which people were projecting it to be. But definitely it was holding on a bit, and it was deviating a little bit to create the doubt. So basically, you had to play around it," said Varun Chakravarthy, who took five wickets in the previous India vs New Zealand match.

Weather report

The weather is expected to be clear on Tuesday as Dubai will have highs of 30°C and lows of 21°C, as per Accuweather. The wind is expected to be at around 15-19km/h and a 33 per cent cloud cover is also expected. There are no chances of precipitation.

Where to watch IND vs AUS Semifinal Live

Cricket fans can watch the match on the JioHotstar app and website. Live Telecast- Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network

Predicted playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.

