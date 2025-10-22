India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elite ODI run-scorers list

Rohit Sharma is just 46 runs away from surpassing Sourav Ganguly in a prestigious cricket record. As India takes on Australia in the ODI series, fans eagerly watch Rohit inch closer to this monumental milestone in his illustrious career.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as India faces Australia in the second ODI of their three-match series on Thursday, October 23. Following a promising start, the former Indian captain was unable to build on it, scoring just 8 runs in the series opener on Sunday, October 19. This match marks the second to last ODI of the series, placing added pressure on Rohit to deliver a significant performance before the final ODI on Saturday, October 25.

Rohit is just 46 runs shy of surpassing Sourav Ganguly, and a substantial innings in the second ODI would see him move ahead of the former captain in an exclusive ranking. Currently, with 11,176 runs, Rohit ranks fourth among Indian batsmen for the most ODI runs.

He trails Ganguly, who amassed 11,221 runs in 308 ODIs for India, along with three matches played for Asia. In total, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs across 311 ODIs.

Virat Kohli holds the second position in the list of Indian batsmen with the highest ODI runs, boasting 14,181 runs in 303 ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar remains at the top, having scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs for India, including 49 centuries.

Rohit Sharma's journey in cricket began with his ODI debut in 2007. He experienced a fluctuating presence in the team from 2007 to 2013. However, he was appointed as an opener during the home series against England in January 2013, and since then, he has not looked back. Rohit played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In 2017, he became part of the leadership group in white-ball cricket and took over as ODI captain from Virat Kohli in December 2021. Rohit led India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy before being dismissed from the role. He now plays under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

