The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, fiercely contested between India and Australia, is breaking records in terms of cricket viewership worldwide. The first Test at Perth drew a record-breaking 70.8 million viewers, marking a 70 percent increase in reach, and generated 8.6 billion minutes of watch-time on Indian broadcaster Star Sports, a 160 percent surge from the previous test during India's last tour to Australia. This match now holds the title of the highest-rated bilateral away Test in BARC's history, with a remarkable 38 percent growth in TVR.

Continuing this trend, Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India also saw exceptional numbers, attracting 29.5 million viewers, a 21 percent increase in reach compared to the 2020 pink ball Test in Australia. The broadcaster recorded a watch-time of 1.87 billion minutes, a 44 percent rise from the 2020 edition.

The India-Australia rivalry renowned as one of the toughest in Test cricket has been built over decades of fiercely competitive and unforgettable matches. Star Sports network has captured this essence through innovative programming and immersive storytelling, providing fans with an unparalleled viewing experience that showcases the intensity and significance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Through expert analysis, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive access, the broadcaster has brought fans closer to the action while celebrating one of cricket's most challenging rivalries.

With the five-Test series currently tied at 1-1, each match holds monumental importance, particularly for Team India, which must avoid further defeats in the remaining three matches to secure a direct spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

