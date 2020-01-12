India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting predicts who will lead three-match ODI series

Team India have been in good form especially at home and now they are all ready to host Australia from January 14.

The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19).

While India enjoys their winning streak, the Aussies are coming into the series after a glorious performance against New Zealand at home.

Now talking about the much-hyped clash, legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has predicted the winner.

During a Q&A session on social media, Ponting was asked about his prediction for the upcoming series.

Replying to the question, he weighed in favour of the visiting team. The former captain wrote, "Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia.”

Ponting was also asked about Marnus Labuschangne, who with the bat in the longest format rewrote history.

Labuschagne is second in the list of cricketers with highest Test averages (after minimum 20 innings). He is only next to Don Bradman, who had an average of 99.94 in his Test career.

Ponting believes Labuschagne is capable of bringing his Test form into limited-overs as well. His wrote: “I think he’ll do a great job for Australia in the middle order. He’s a very good player of spin, a very good runner between the wickets, gun in the field and can bowl some handy leg-spin so the overall package is very appealing.”

As for the Australian side, they are without regular coach Justin Langer for the upcoming series.

He has opted to take a short break after overseeing his side go unbeaten (in terms of series) in the summer.

In his absence, senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be taking over for the three ODIs. This will be the former all-rounder’s first assignment as head coach of the national side.